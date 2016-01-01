  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
GSL girls’ hoops heading to state

Submitted by admin on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 10:58am
By

It’s been a long time since the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ basketball team has made the trip to the state tournament, so long in fact that the program history books and trophies were consulted for confirmation.
The Panthers are on their way back to state for the first time since 1998, thanks to a gut-wrenching win over Jordan in the sub-section title game and a dominating performance against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial in the section title tilt.

The road to state
When the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ basketball team kicked off its playoff game at Jordan Tuesday, March 23, coach Jeff Monahan knew two things about the rivaling Jaguars. He knew they were well coached and played good defense.

(For the complete story, see the March 31 print edition of The Chronicle.)