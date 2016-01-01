GSL girls’ tennis seeking first win
Tough competitions have yet to turn to wins as the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ tennis team is without a victory through the first week-plus of the season.
“We look like what we are – inexperienced,” coach Robb DeCorsey said. “We have had a tough time closing out some matches.”
GSL went 0-for-3 in its four-team invitational tournament Tuesday, Aug. 20. The Panthers fell 7-0 to Blue Earth Area, 4-3 to Sibley East-Arlington, and 5-2 to United South Central.
(For the complete story, see the Aug. 28 print edition of The Chronicle.)
