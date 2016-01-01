warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

GSL girls’ tennis seeking first win

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:23am
By

Tough competitions have yet to turn to wins as the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ tennis team is without a victory through the first week-plus of the season.
“We look like what we are – inexperienced,” coach Robb DeCorsey said. “We have had a tough time closing out some matches.”
GSL went 0-for-3 in its four-team invitational tournament Tuesday, Aug. 20. The Panthers fell 7-0 to Blue Earth Area, 4-3 to Sibley East-Arlington, and 5-2 to United South Central.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 28 print edition of The Chronicle.)