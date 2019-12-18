GSL gymnasts fall to HLWW, claim fourth in Saturday meet

The Panthers’ gymnasts dropped an away meet against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (HLWW), 122.875 to 118.475, and took fourth at the same location Saturday, but against a group of seven other teams.

Head Coach Kim Hahn said she and her assistant coach, Brittney Schmidt, “looked up at each other and got teary-eyed and emotional,” about how far their athletes have come in just a few short weeks. Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnasts gained four points since their last meet — a healthy margin highlighting the team’s hard work and dedication in practice, Hahn said.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)