GSL outlasts Cardinals in snow globe thriller

After the final pass of the game fell to the ground incomplete and the Panthers ran off the remaining seconds to claim victory over Annandale Friday night at Stevens Seminary Stadium, GSL players ran to the end of the field, sliding head first in the snow and making snow angels.

There was no doubt the Panthers had won a big game in thrilling fashion.

The Panthers topped Annandale, 14-8, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season and grabbing at least a share of the championship in Wright County Conference’s western division.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 16 print edition of The Chronicle.)