GSL rumbles to OT homecoming victory

A bad snap and foiled point-after touchdown for Zimmerman opened the door for the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School football team to claim a 16-14 overtime win in the regular-season finale Thursday night at Stevens Seminary Stadium.

The Nov. 12 win evened the Panthers’ regular-season record at 3-3, a record good enough to earn them the No. 3 seed for the section playoffs. Their section quarterfinal game slated for last night, Tuesday, Nov. 17, was nixed because Providence has team members quarantined with COVID.

The cancellation means the No. 3-seeded Panthers are hoping to play the winner of No. 2-seeded Rockford vs. Holy Family, the No. 7 seeded team, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m., at the home of the higher seeded team.

