GSL skeeters fire away at state

The Glencoe-Silver Lake skeet shooting team concluded its season by competing in the state skeet championship at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Wednesday, June 19.

The team finished 15th out of 18 teams with a total team score of 382.

In the varsity girls division, Katie Collins earned fifth place with a score of 88 out of 100. Mia LaPlante took eighth place with a score of 81.

In the boys varsity division, Brayden Goebel hit 85 of his 100 targets and Jonathan Bolland ended with a score of 71.

In the novice division, Trevor Kirchoff came in 10th place with a score of 57.

(For the complete story, see the June 26 print edition of The Chronicle.)