GSL trainers bring consistency, trusted partnership to athletes

The Glencoe-Silver Lake athletic trainers, which are contracted through Ridgeview Medical Center, have been working with Panthers’ athletes since GSL Activities Director Dean Schwirtz was a Panthers’ football player. He remembers utilizing their services as a Panthers’ athlete all the way through to now as the school’s top employee for after-school activities.

Marielle Gatenby was GSL’s long-time athletic trainer before she decided to end her career with Ridgeview Medical Center. Since her departure, Jessica Hess has taken over. Hess is a licensed and certified athletic trainer with a master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Central Florida.

(For the complete story,see the Nov. 20 print edition of The Chronicle.)