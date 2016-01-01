warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

GSL trainers bring consistency, trusted partnership to athletes

Submitted by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 12:25pm
Before basketball practice, Jessica Hess tapes Hannah Graf’s ankle to prevent an area prone to injury.
By

The Glencoe-Silver Lake athletic trainers, which are contracted through Ridgeview Medical Center, have been working with Panthers’ athletes since GSL Activities Director Dean Schwirtz was a Panthers’ football player. He remembers utilizing their services as a Panthers’ athlete all the way through to now as the school’s top employee for after-school activities.
Marielle Gatenby was GSL’s long-time athletic trainer before she decided to end her career with Ridgeview Medical Center. Since her departure, Jessica Hess has taken over. Hess is a licensed and certified athletic trainer with a master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Central Florida.

(For the complete story,see the Nov. 20 print edition of The Chronicle.)