GSL volleyball returns with changes, additional challenges

Glencoe-Silver Lake’s volleyball season has been bouncing back and forth between the possibilities of it being moved to spring or kept in the fall. It seems like the Minnesota State High School League has finally settled on an answer. Volleyball is officially back for the fall season.

GSL volleyball players started practice last week as they gear up for their first game of the season this Friday, Oct. 9, at Dassel-Cokato High School. However, just because the sport is back playing in its regular time slot doesn’t mean things are going to look normal for it.

