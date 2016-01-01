GSL volleyball team falls to Jordan in section playoffs

When the Glencoe-Silver Lake volleyball team arrived at Jordan, the Panthers had a good idea of what the Jaguars wanted to do in their sectional playoff match Thursday, Oct. 24.

“I feel our team scouted well and knew their strong points,” said GSL senior captain Hannah Boesche. “I felt we capitalized on them but just fell short.”

Unfortunately, the Panthers were unable to stop the Jags. GSL saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss – 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 13-25. GSL finished the season with a 15-13 record. The Panthers finished 4-6 in their last 10 matches. GSL was 5-1 against teams in its section.

The host Jaguars opened the match with a 13-15 overall record. The Jags were winners of six of 10 matches against section opponents and finished 7-3 in their last 10 matches.

