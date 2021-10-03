  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
GSL wrestlers await word on section competition

Submitted by admin on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 1:06pm

After completing the regular season and taking a week off to rest and fine-tune their efforts, the members of the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team are taking aim at earning berths to a truncated state tournament.
The Panthers passed on the team competition this week. Avoiding the mass tournament reduces the chances of infection and possibly aggravating injuries, said coach Lane Wurm.
“We want our best wrestlers available,“ he said.

(For the complete story, see the March 10 print edition of The Chronicle.)