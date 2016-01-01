GSL wrestlers split four as Voelz reaches 100 victory mark

In a stretch that saw the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team struggle with illness in splitting four matches, junior Zach Voelz claimed the highlight of the week when he earned his 100th victory.

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Voelz earned the milestone victory Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Sibley East. Best of all, the GSL/LP junior claimed the win with a technical fall, 15-0 win, over his opponent.

“Zach’s gotten a lot better at his takedowns,” said coach Lance Wurm. “He doesn’t have to rely only on his mat wrestling. Now he scores more points with takedowns.”

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 25 print edition of The Chronicle.)