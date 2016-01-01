  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
GSL wrestlers split four as Voelz reaches 100 victory mark

Submitted by admin on Tue, 12/24/2019 - 10:10am
Zach Voelz, a Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestler, chalked up his 100th career win against Sibley East Wolverines’ Jathan Mendoza in the 152-pound weight class.
By

In a stretch that saw the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team struggle with illness in splitting four matches, junior Zach Voelz claimed the highlight of the week when he earned his 100th victory.
Wrestling at 152 pounds, Voelz earned the milestone victory Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Sibley East. Best of all, the GSL/LP junior claimed the win with a technical fall, 15-0 win, over his opponent.
“Zach’s gotten a lot better at his takedowns,” said coach Lance Wurm. “He doesn’t have to rely only on his mat wrestling. Now he scores more points with takedowns.”

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 25 print edition of The Chronicle.)