GSL/LP takes royal thumping from Watertown-Mayer

With almost a handful of wrestlers out of the lineup against a team the Panthers knew would be a tough opponent under the best of circumstances Thursday, Jan. 23, Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie took a thumping at the hands of Watertown-Mayer.

The Royals topped the Panthers, 48-21. The Panthers were without their starters 132, 170, 220 and 285 pounds. Watertown-Mayer won the last two weight classes of the night by forfeit, expanding a 32-21 lead to a 27-point advantage with two forfeits.

The night had its positives, Lance Wurm, GSL/LP coach said. Though they suffered setbacks, GSL’s first three wrestlers, 106-pounder Connor Meyer, Dawson Meyer at 113 pounds and Dawson Varpness at 120 pounds battled tough.

“They worked harder, gave their opponents a tougher match. It’s something we worked hard on in practice all week,” Wurm said. “Our light weights really battled.”

