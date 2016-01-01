  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
GSL/LP takes royal thumping from Watertown-Mayer

Submitted by admin on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:03am
At 195 pounds, Riley Butcher was one of just a few winners against Watertown-Mayer’s tough lineup of wrestlers Thursday.
By

With almost a handful of wrestlers out of the lineup against a team the Panthers knew would be a tough opponent under the best of circumstances Thursday, Jan. 23, Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie took a thumping at the hands of Watertown-Mayer.
The Royals topped the Panthers, 48-21. The Panthers were without their starters 132, 170, 220 and 285 pounds. Watertown-Mayer won the last two weight classes of the night by forfeit, expanding a 32-21 lead to a 27-point advantage with two forfeits.
The night had its positives, Lance Wurm, GSL/LP coach said. Though they suffered setbacks, GSL’s first three wrestlers, 106-pounder Connor Meyer, Dawson Meyer at 113 pounds and Dawson Varpness at 120 pounds battled tough.
“They worked harder, gave their opponents a tougher match. It’s something we worked hard on in practice all week,” Wurm said. “Our light weights really battled.”

(For the complete story, see the Jan. 29 print edition of The Chronicle.)