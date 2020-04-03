GSL/LP wrestler comes home with state hardware

He went to Xcel Energy Center armed with a year’s experience on the mat, improvement and knowledge of what to expect. It all helped Glencoe-Silver Lake wrestler Carter Ruschmeier come home Saturday with hardware.

Wrestling as an individual at 126 pounds, Ruschmeier won four of six matches and finished fifth in the tournament. The GSL sophomore finished the season campaign with a 38-8 overall record. All of his losses came against wrestlers who placed ahead of him at state, including three losses to the two wrestlers in the 126-pound title match.

“Carter had a very, very good year. He just keeps getting better,” said GSL/LP coach Lance Wurm. “He knows he can wrestle against the best of the best.”

Ruschmeier arrived at state with the memory of two losses a year ago. He aimed to use that experience as motivation.

