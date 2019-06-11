Guerrero, Hallaway enjoy solid experience at state cross-country meet

A pair of Glencoe-Silver Lake runners put their best foot forward at the Minnesota State High School League Class A championships Saturday afternoon at St. Olaf College. Running against state-caliber competition, the pair finished their season in style while leaving room for improvement next season.

In the girls’ race, GSL’s Kendall Guerrero finished 90th with a time 20:33.1 — just off last year’s time of 20:16.8. In the boys’ race, Connor Hallaway finished 85th with a time of 17:21.1.

Guerrero finished the first 1,600 meters Saturday, Nov. 2, in 6:04.03. She reached the second 3,200 meters in 12:52. Her time was just off of the performance the GSL runner logged as a freshman when she finished with a time of 20:16.8.

GSL’s Connor Hallaway finished 85th in the 175-runner field in 17:21.1, almost 2 minutes off the winning time of 15:27.6.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 6 print edition of The Chronicle.)