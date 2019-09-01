Gymnasts home this week

The Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnastics team kicked off 2019 with a pair of meets last week. GSL opened with a triangular meet at Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, Jan. 3, before competing in the Tropical Twist Invitational at Big Lake two days later.

After topping 120 on the scorecard to close out 2018, the Panthers regressed a bit in its first meet of the new year, scoring 119.400 to finish third in Watertown. Host Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka won with 143.375, while Dassel-Cokato took second at 123.225.

