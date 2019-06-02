Gymnasts top Orono, Greeley wins AA

The Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnastics team claimed a victory in the first of its back-to-back home meets to wrap up the regular season, topping Orono 119.65-114.70 on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Marissa Greeley won the individual all-around competition with a score of 31.75, followed by Gia Venier in second place at 31.35. Makayla Wigern was fourth with an even 30.

