warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Gymnasts top Orono, Greeley wins AA

Submitted by admin on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 2:23pm
By

The Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnastics team claimed a victory in the first of its back-to-back home meets to wrap up the regular season, topping Orono 119.65-114.70 on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Marissa Greeley won the individual all-around competition with a score of 31.75, followed by Gia Venier in second place at 31.35. Makayla Wigern was fourth with an even 30.

(For the complete story, see the Feb. 6 print edition of The Chronicle.)