There are plenty of fresh faces around the Glencoe-Silver Lake gymnastics team as eight newcomers join the nine returnees from last winter’s Panther squad.

Breana Templin and Gia Venier captain this year’s squad after being voted to the position by their teammates.

They lead a squad that also returns Mikayla Beneke, Kelsey Beneke, Aaliyah Manley, Makayla Wigern, Lena Touailat, Cadance Knick and Marissa Greeley from the 2017-18 campaign.

Greeley returns for her sophomore campaign after representing GSL at the state Class A meet last February, qualifying for the competition on floor exercise.

Joining the returnees are three gymnasts from the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panther Paw club team – Jenna Trippel, Samantha Swanlund and Alaina Voss – joining five others, Faith Pautsch, Michelle Alvarez, Aliyah Brusven, Katheryn Arguljo-Amaya and Kayleen Montes, among the Panther ranks this winter.

