Hallaway runs his way to state meet

Glencoe-Silver Lake freshman Connor Hallaway earned his place among the Class A’s elite as he qualified for his first state cross-country meet after finishing sixth at the Section 2A championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Hallaway led the Panther boys squad to a sixth-place team finish by navigating the 5,000-meter course at Montgomery National Golf Course in Montgomery with a sixth-place time of 16 minutes, 34.1 seconds.

Following Hallaway was a trio of seniors.

