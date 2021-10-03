Hard work, preparation pays off – Zach Voelz wins his 150th match

He’s known as one of the hardest-working members of the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team, the first guy in the room for practice and leader of drills and one of the team’s intense competitors.

Last week, Zach Voelz enjoyed the reward for the hard work. He pinned an opponent from New London-Spicer to earn his 150th win as a varsity wrestler. The win puts him in a tie for third place on the Panthers’ all-time wins list with Mitchell Hartwig (150-44). Voelz started the season at 127-63, the eighth best overall record.

