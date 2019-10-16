Helberg runs Twins Cities Marathon to honor late mother

For many, running is intrinsically give-and-take. It’s beneficial to our health and well-being, but at a cost of sweaty manual labor and aching joints. But it’s different for Rebecca Helberg, a lifelong Silver Lake resident who ran the Twin Cities Marathon Oct. 6.

For Helberg, running is a therapeutic getaway — a means of conquering her anxiety and smoking habits. It helped her escape a daily schedule flooded with full-time job duties, childrens’ activities, and volunteering and teaching at the Silver Lake Pool.

And as for the Twin Cities Marathon, “I think I have a pretty good story as to why I ran it again,” Helberg said.

Running has been a way to honor her mom, Elizabeth Helberg, who passed away just six weeks before Helberg ran her first marathon in 2018. Helberg lost her mom to complications related to smoking.

