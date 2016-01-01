  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Higgins wants one more run at state meet

Submitted by admin on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:18am
By

He has been preparing for the state track meet for almost a year. Now, a virus is threatening Will Higgins’ hopes to finish his athletic career on a high note.
Higgins is a senior at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School track team, a senior hurdler. He wants one last chance at earning a berth in the state meet, in either the 110-meter high hurdles or the 300-meter hurdles or both. He just missed qualifying for state in both events last year. Higgins is considered capable of beating the state standard in both events. He came up just short at the section meet last spring in Mankato.
Higgins finished the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.78 seconds, a time good enough for fourth place. His time in the 300-meter hurdles, 42.01 seconds, reflected the disappointment from the 110-meter high hurdles. He finished fifth in the longer race.

(For the complete story, see the March 25 print edition of The Chronicle.)