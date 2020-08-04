Like his teammates, GSL’s Hedtke hoping for any portion of spring season

He started the season hoping to add a little pop on his fastball, a little movement on a changeup. Now, the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School junior is just hoping for a chance to play a meaningful game.

Hedtke is one of dozens of GSL student- athletes hoping the spring season is not lost to the coronavirus pandemic. He knows time is winding down, that the deadline for even an abbreviated schedule is closing in on school activities directors like GSL’s Dean Schwirtz, who also serves as the school’s baseball coach.

Schwartz said May 15 would be the latest a realistic schedule of conference games could be started. He added the late start would potentially require a change in the playoff format and an extension of post-season play for baseball.

(For the complete story, see the April 8 print edition of The Chronicle.)