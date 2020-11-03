Hubmen too much for GSL in second half

Anybody expecting the Glencoe-Silver Lake High School boys’ hoops team to quietly fall by the wayside in its sub-section semifinal game against Jordan Thursday, March 5, was woefully mistaken.

After all, a cursory look at the numbers might lead someone to believe the Panthers were no match for Jordan. The Hubmen defeated GSL 89-67 Jan. 2 in Jordan. Jordan was 11-0 against conference competition; GSL was 5-1 against teams in Section 2AA. Jordan was 13-1 in the always-grueling Minnesota River Conference while the Panthers finished 7-7 in the Wright County Conference-West. Jordan is 21-7 overall. The Panthers finished the season at 14-14.

But the third-seeded Panthers pushed the No. 2-seed Jordan team to overtime. The Hubmen finally outlasted GSL, 79-73.

“We expected a very competitive game. GSL is always well prepared and they always play well in big games,” said Hubmen Coach Matt Urbanek. “We knew that our playoff game wouldn't be the same as the game on Jan. 2. We expected a battle, and that's what it was.”

But with the exception of a 10-plus minute span of the second half, the contest was a slugfest the Panthers were winning. Thanks to solid shooting and aggressive play, GSL took a 38-26 lead to halftime.

(For the complete story, see the March 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)