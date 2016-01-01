  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Hutch/GSL girls’ and boys’ soccer teams head into season’s home stretch

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 11:04am

After battling New Prague tough in both matches, the Hutch/GSL soccer teams are heading into the home stretch of regular-season play.
Hutch/GSL’s girls battled New Prague Thursday, Sept. 24, to a scoreless draw. The boys fell to the Trojans, 3-0.

Upcoming:
Hutch GSL’s final matches of the regular season is Thursday, Oct. 8, in Hutchinson against Rockford. Hutch/GSL and Rockford are similar. Both girls’ teams have enjoyed wins over Mayer Lutheran. Rockford fell to Holy Family, 6-2. Hutch/GSL lost to the Fire, 2-0.
The RHS boys are also on the wrong side of a .500 record. Both boys’ teams have suffered losses to Holy Family, Waconia and Mayer Lutheran.
Post-season play for both the girls and boys begins Oct. 12.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 30 print edition of The Chronicle.)