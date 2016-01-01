Hutch/GSL girls’ soccer team drops a tough pair of matches

Playing against two of the toughest teams it will face this year, the Hutch/GSL girls’ soccer team looked to capitalize on the lessons learned against powerhouse opponents this week.

Hutch/GSL faced Waconia Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Carver County and hosted Holy Family Thursday, Sept. 17, in Glencoe. The Wildcats topped Hutch/GSL, 4-0, while Holy Family won, 2-0. Waconia sports a 4-0-1 mark while Holy Family is at 4-2.

Hutch/GSL will face New Prague tomorrow night, Thursday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m., in New Prague.

(For the complete story, see the Sept. 23 print edition of The Chronicle.)