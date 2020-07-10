  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Hutch/GSL soccer teams battle RHS to pair of draws

Submitted by admin on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:14am

Besides the anomaly of both Hutchinson/GSL soccer teams battling Rockford to a pair of 2-2 draws, the teams are both focused on playing their best in the final week of the regular season preparing for the playoffs.
Both teams will take on Delano in their final matches tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 8, in Hutchinson before the playoffs begin next week. The girls will kick off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys around 7 p.m. The Hutch/GSL boys faced Jordan Tuesday night in Jordan. Details of the match were not available when The Chronicle went to press.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 7 print edition of The Chronicle.)