Jags ends GSL girls’ hoops season in sub-section playoffs

After a strong playoff opener against Tri-City United Feb. 24, the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ hoops team took a huge step up in the competition it faced. Despite what was likely the best effort the Panthers were able to offer, they saw Jordan end their season with a 61-54 loss in the semifinal round of the Section 2AA north sub-section tournament Friday, Feb. 28 in New Prague. The Jaguars topped Belle Plaine Monday, 57-45, and will play for a state tournament berth Friday, March 6, 8 p.m., against Waseca at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The wins over GSL and Belle Plaine are a sign the Jaguars are a good team on a mission. A year ago, they fell in the section finals to St. Peter and finished the season at 22-6.

(For the complete story, see the March 4 print edition of The Chronicle.)