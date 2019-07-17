Legion playoffs begin this week

As the regular season nears its close, the Glencoe Brewers remain in contention for the Crow River Valley League North Division title after splitting a pair of league games last week.

The Brewers were tied with the Wildcats, each sporting a 9-6 record in circuit play, after Waconia drubbed Winsted 12-0 in seven innings on Monday, July 15.

Waconia also was a thorn in the Brewers’ saddle earlier in the week after topping Glencoe 5-4 at Vollmer Field on Tuesday, July 9.

