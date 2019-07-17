warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Legion playoffs begin this week

Starting pitcher Peyton Sell spun a three-hit complete-game gem in the Glencoe Brewers’ 11-1 win over St. Boni Sunday, July 14. The win gave Glencoe a 9-6 record in league play.
As the regular season nears its close, the Glencoe Brewers remain in contention for the Crow River Valley League North Division title after splitting a pair of league games last week.
The Brewers were tied with the Wildcats, each sporting a 9-6 record in circuit play, after Waconia drubbed Winsted 12-0 in seven innings on Monday, July 15.
Waconia also was a thorn in the Brewers’ saddle earlier in the week after topping Glencoe 5-4 at Vollmer Field on Tuesday, July 9.

