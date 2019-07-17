Legion playoffs begin this week

The Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team heads into the postseason this week on a high note after winning two of its final three regular-season games.

Plato began last week by splitting a doubleheader at Norwood Young America on Wednesday, July 10.

While Plato succumbed to a late rally in a 5-4 loss to NYA, Post 641 also notched an 11-2 victory over the hosts.

Starting pitcher Spencer Lilienthal went all five innings in the nine-run win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and two walks.

