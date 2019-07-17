warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Legion playoffs begin this week

Preston Sturges and a Jordan outfielder headed in opposite directions during the Plato American Legion Post 641’s 3-1 road win Thursday, July 11.
The Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team heads into the postseason this week on a high note after winning two of its final three regular-season games.
Plato began last week by splitting a doubleheader at Norwood Young America on Wednesday, July 10.
While Plato succumbed to a late rally in a 5-4 loss to NYA, Post 641 also notched an 11-2 victory over the hosts.
Starting pitcher Spencer Lilienthal went all five innings in the nine-run win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and two walks.

