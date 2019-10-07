Legion squad sweeps Watertown

It was a triumphant return to the ball field for the Plato American Legion Post 641 baseball team on Monday, July 8, as the squad swept a doubleheader at Watertown.

Between rain, circumstance and the Independence Day break, Plato hasn’t seen all that much action recently. However, the squad showed little signs of rust despite competing for just the second time in two weeks.

Post 641 was all over Watertown from the start in Game 1, scoring five runs over the first two innings, compared to just one for the hosts, en route to a 10-1 win.

Starting pitcher Drew Hedtke was in control off the mound, allowing just one unearned run on one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in his five-inning complete-game victory.

