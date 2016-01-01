  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Let’s play ball – Amateur baseball teams holding out hope for 2020 season

Submitted by admin on Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:40pm
Brownton’s Tom Lemke, a member of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s board of directors, is hoping Gov. Walz will relax the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic to the point where town teams like the Brown Bruins, Glencoe Brewers and Plato Blue Jays can play ball yet this summer. Lemke is a former player with the Bruins and spent almost 37 summers at Brownton’s Barney Tadsen Field.
By

Unlike high school baseball and American Legion baseball, town ball leaders are holding out hopes for a 2020 season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association, the state-level governing board of the Glencoe Brewers, the Brownton Bruins and Plato Blue Jays, is operating as if the state and the Minnesota Baseball Association will allow them to play ball this summer, perhaps as soon as early-June. Their hope is town ball teams across the state will be allowed to take the field in some form of modified schedule.
Town baseball managers and local members of the association’s board of directors are hoping Gov. Walz’s next order will loosen restrictions on social distancing enough that they’ll be able to play.
“We’re hoping he’s a town ball fan,” said Colt Trebesch, player-manager for the Glencoe Brewers.
Players on various teams have been practicing on their own, Trebesch said. He believes the Brewers and other teams will be ready to play by mid-June. It all depends on an order from Gov. Walz, he said.

(For the complete story, see the May 20 print edition of The Chronicle.)