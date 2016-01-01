Let’s play ball – Amateur baseball teams holding out hope for 2020 season

Unlike high school baseball and American Legion baseball, town ball leaders are holding out hopes for a 2020 season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association, the state-level governing board of the Glencoe Brewers, the Brownton Bruins and Plato Blue Jays, is operating as if the state and the Minnesota Baseball Association will allow them to play ball this summer, perhaps as soon as early-June. Their hope is town ball teams across the state will be allowed to take the field in some form of modified schedule.

Town baseball managers and local members of the association’s board of directors are hoping Gov. Walz’s next order will loosen restrictions on social distancing enough that they’ll be able to play.

“We’re hoping he’s a town ball fan,” said Colt Trebesch, player-manager for the Glencoe Brewers.

Players on various teams have been practicing on their own, Trebesch said. He believes the Brewers and other teams will be ready to play by mid-June. It all depends on an order from Gov. Walz, he said.

(For the complete story, see the May 20 print edition of The Chronicle.)