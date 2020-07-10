  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
MSHSL sets course for remaining fall, winter seasons

Submitted by admin on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:17am

The fall sports season will conclude with the section tournaments and the winter high school sports seasons will begin later than usual without the traditional showcase state tournaments, the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday, Oct. 1.
The MSHSL also decided the condensed winter sports seasons will have fewer competitions, allowing more schedule flexibility at the end of the regular season to make-up events interrupted by coronavirus outbreaks.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 7 print edition of The Chronicle.)