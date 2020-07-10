MSHSL sets course for remaining fall, winter seasons

The fall sports season will conclude with the section tournaments and the winter high school sports seasons will begin later than usual without the traditional showcase state tournaments, the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday, Oct. 1.

The MSHSL also decided the condensed winter sports seasons will have fewer competitions, allowing more schedule flexibility at the end of the regular season to make-up events interrupted by coronavirus outbreaks.

