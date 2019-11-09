warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Netters take seventh at Brainerd tourney

Submitted by admin on Wed, 09/11/2019 - 11:48am
By

The Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ tennis team battled on last week, yet still finds itself without a win to show for the team’s efforts.
GSL fell 6-1 to visiting Mound-Westonka on Thursday, Sept. 5. The squad’s lone match win came at No. 1 doubles as Ella and Emma Malz rallied from a 3-6 deficit to win 6-3, 6-4 and claim the win in three sets.

