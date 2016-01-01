Orth Foundation Jamboree benefit returns to jam the GSL gymnasium

The 21st-annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Jamboree event and benefit is scheduled for the evening of Saturday, March 30, at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the first of two basketball games featuring seniors from around the area beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the girls’ and boys’ basketball games, there will be a wealth of entertainment throughout the evening.

The following entertainment will be taking place at the event: Hutch Tiger Special Olympics, Laketown Gymnasts, GSL Danceline, Kelly’s Dance Academy, Zumba, Touch of Grace Dance, Encore School of Dance, three-point shooting contests, a slam dunk contest, face painting, gathering with youngsters, plus more.

