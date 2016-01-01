warning: file_exists(): open_basedir restriction in effect. File(/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/../ad_/ad_cache_.inc) is not within the allowed path(s): (/var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/:/tmp/) in /var/www/vhosts/glencoenews.com/httpdocs/sites/all/modules/ad/adserve.inc on line 160.

Panther soccer starts year 2-0

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:21am
By

Returning to the pitch this fall under new head coach Terry Shogren, the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team began its new season with a 2-0 record.
“The team is looking good,” Shogren said. “We want to score more goals than last year and get more wins.”
The Panthers began their new campaign in thrilling manner with a 5-4 overtime victory against Rocori in Cold Spring on Thursday, Aug. 22.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 28 print edition of The Chronicle.)