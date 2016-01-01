Panther soccer starts year 2-0

Returning to the pitch this fall under new head coach Terry Shogren, the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team began its new season with a 2-0 record.

“The team is looking good,” Shogren said. “We want to score more goals than last year and get more wins.”

The Panthers began their new campaign in thrilling manner with a 5-4 overtime victory against Rocori in Cold Spring on Thursday, Aug. 22.

