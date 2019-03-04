Panther trap/skeet team prepping for campaign

The seventh season of the Glencoe-Silver Lake trap/ skeet team’s participation in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League began on Monday, April 1, under the instruction of head coach Laurie Dummer.

There will be three weeks of practice including reserve scores, with the regular season competition set to begin the week of April 22.

Helping Dummer are assistant coaches David Dummer, Katilyn Susdorf, Ian Coates, John Collins, Chris Larson, Tracy Larson, Brian Alsleben and Jessica Alsleben.

This year’s team consists of 32 members – 10 girls and 22 boys – of which eight are new to the sport. The skeet team has a total of nine members – two girls and seven boys.

Dummer would like to see opportunities for individuals and the team to broaden, develop and motivate each other to achieve improvement in their performance.

Dummer’s goals for the year are to “be supportive and exhibit and maintain a fun, positive, and enthusiastic atmosphere. A coach’s attitude is a predictor of the attitude of the team.”

