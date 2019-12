The Glencoe-Silver Lake Pantherettes Dance team is ready for the 2019-2020 dance season.

The team has been practicing since late October, working out the details of the high kick routine with a “Guardians of the Galaxy” theme.

Five seniors have returned to the team this year, with many other veteran dancers filling out the 13-dancer varsity roster. The junior varsity team is made up of eight dancers.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 4 print edition of The Chronicle.)