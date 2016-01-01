  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Panthers’ CC teams off and running at Rockford

Submitted by admin on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 1:12pm

In a season where all the meets are opportunities to see where a team stacks up, the Glencoe-Silver Lake cross-country running teams will get a look at competition for the first time tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 27, in Rockford.
The meet begins at 10 a.m. at Rockford Area High School. It will start and ends in the school’s track area.
The competition will be both a yardstick for experienced runners and a dress rehearsal for younger runners taking on competition for the first time. Because of the limitations of competing during a pandemic, the Rockets will be GSL’s only competition at the meet.

(For the complete story, see the Aug. 26 print edition of The Chronicle.)