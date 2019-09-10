Panthers’ girls fall in soccer regular season finale

The Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ soccer team had no reason to fret last night’s, Tuesday, Oct. 8, section soccer match against Albert Lea.

Coming off a solid effort in the regular season finale Wednesday, Oct. 3, a 3-1 setback against Rockford, the Panthers entered the section playoffs as the No. 14 seed. GSL traveled to Albert Lea last night aiming to play their best and let the chips fall where they may against No. 11-seeded Tigers.

