Panthers’ girls hoopers win two, drop one in last three

According to Jeff Monahan, head coach of the Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ basketball team, a trend is starting to form for the lady Panthers — they start their games strong, energetic, and as was the case in two of their last three games, a commanding lead.

In their last three games, they beat Delano on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 56-35; dropped a closer-than-it-looked type of game to Hutchinson, Friday, Dec. 13, 76-50; and dominated Sibley East the next day, winning 74-52.

The three-game stretch brings the Panthers’ record to 2-2 overall.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)