Panthers’ volleyball loses battle against Litchfield Dragons

The Panthers’ volleyball team lost two battles against the Litchfield Dragons last week when they faced off at home last Wednesday, Nov. 11, and away at Litchfield High School last Friday, Nov. 13.

Glencoe-Silver Lake lost in five at home after winning the first set 25-21, losing the second 25-19, winning the third 25-23, losing the fourth 25-19 and losing the tiebreaker 15-10.

GSL lost its away game in four. The Panthers started strong with winning the first set 25-17 but lost the next three, 25-17, 30-28 and 25-13.

Head coach Lori Schwirtz called the Nov. 11 home match a “heartbreaker.”

Upcoming:

If all goes as planned by the Minnesota High School League, GSL volleyball will finish out its regular season in the next week with a doubleheader against Rockford Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m., and against Dassel-Cokato next Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

All three matches will be played home in Glencoe-Silver Lake High School’s Black Gym.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 18 print edition of The Chronicle.)