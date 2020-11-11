  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Panthers’ volleyball splits matches against the Wildcats

Submitted by admin on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:05am
By

The Panthers’ volleyball faced a tough opponent against New London-Spicer last week as the teams split both matches.
Glencoe-Silver Lake won its home match last Monday, Nov. 2, in a fight to the finish. GSL lost the first set 25-14, won the second 25-20, lost the third 25-19, won the fourth 25-13 and won the tiebreaker 15-10.
The Panthers couldn’t last against the highly ranked Wildcats when they played away last Thursday, Nov. 5, at New London-Spicer. They lost all three sets 26-24, 25-23 and 25-19.

Upcoming:
GSL goes up against Litchfield this Wednesday for this week’s home game.
The two teams will face off again this Friday, Nov. 13, at Litchfield High School at 7 p.m.
GSL will play away at Rockford High School next Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.

(For the complete story, see the Nov. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)