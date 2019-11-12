  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Panthers’ wrestlers off to solid start on the mat in early going

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 1:35pm
By

The early returns have the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team showing the need for more experience and solid potential heading into the season.
The Panthers fell in their opening match, a tough loss to rival Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Dec. 3. GSL/Lester Prairie earned a solid fourth-place finish Saturday at the Don Hall Invitational tournament at GSL.
The Panthers will be at Mound Westonka tomorrow, Dec. 12, 5 p.m., for a four-team meet featuring Rockford, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Mound-Westonka. They will be in Chanhassen Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m., for a tournament.

(For the complete story, see the Dec. 11 print edition of The Chronicle.)