Panthers’ wrestlers off to solid start on the mat in early going

The early returns have the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie wrestling team showing the need for more experience and solid potential heading into the season.

The Panthers fell in their opening match, a tough loss to rival Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Dec. 3. GSL/Lester Prairie earned a solid fourth-place finish Saturday at the Don Hall Invitational tournament at GSL.

The Panthers will be at Mound Westonka tomorrow, Dec. 12, 5 p.m., for a four-team meet featuring Rockford, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Mound-Westonka. They will be in Chanhassen Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m., for a tournament.

