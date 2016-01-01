Panthers battle back to even

After opening the season with three losses, the GSL boys’ basketball team has recorded three wins in a row heading into its holiday tournament this weekend.

The Panthers crushed Tri-City United by 40 points Tuesday, Dec. 17, before topping New London-Spicer in a win coach Robb DeCorsey deemed “gritty.” He was pleased with the defensive intensity his team brought to the home game. The Panthers spent the week working on defense in preparation for the Dec. 19 game with New London-Spicer. DeCorsey was not available for comment after the contest. Statistics on the game were also unavailable.

