Panthers burned by Fire in football finale

A difficult season came to a close for the Glencoe-Silver Lake football team after a 40-7 loss at Holy Family Catholic in the second round of the Section 2AAA playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The defeat wrapped up the Panthers’ autumn with a 4-5 overall record after GSL took down Norwood Young America 32-6 in the playoff opener on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The postseason opened with one final win for GSL on its home field as the Panthers converted four Raiders turnovers into 24 third-quarter points, turning a close game into a 26-point triumph.

After a scoreless opening quarter, GSL took the lead for good after a one-yard touchdown run by Riley Ruzicka. Following a miscue on the snap of the extra-point, holder Dane Schwirtz scrambled his way into the end zone with a two-point conversion to push the advantage to 8-0.

NYA struck back at the end of the second quarter, posting its lone score of the game on a 17-yard touchdown pass to head into halftime trailing 8-6 after a failed extra-point attempt.

