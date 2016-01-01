Panthers cheerleaders boast strong numbers, cherish relationships

In the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District, fans can put to rest the “cheerleading isn’t a sport” and “they’re stealing the spotlight” debates. The GSL cheerleaders don’t care about the category they’re in nor the commonly-held stigmas associated with it.

In fact, this year’s squad hosts the biggest number of girls the school has ever seen with 32 girls participating. Five years ago, they only had six participating.

GSL adds stunting

The coaches, Teagan Hill-Norby and Kaitlyn Susdorf, think the increase in numbers is largely a result of stunting — what a lot of fans see as girls getting tossed into the air and landing in the arms of fellow cheerleaders. Hill-Norby cheered competitively in college and Susdorf capped her GSL cheer career in a Panther uniform in 2015.

(For the complete story, see the Oct. 30 print edition of The Chronicle.)