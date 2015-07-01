Panthers hold off Chargers 54-45

The Glencoe-Silver Lake girls’ varsity cage team battled back and forth with Mayer Lutheran Monday night, but was able to come away with a 54-45 win at the end of the night.

“In a big section game, it was nice for GSL to walk away with the win,” said Coach Zach Otto-Fisher. This was the Panthers’ third win against section opponents, he said, with one loss so far this season.

While the Panthers had a bit of a struggle defensively against the Chargers, who brought an even 4-4 record into Monday’s game, they were able to find the spark offensively to get the win.

“Mayer did a nice job of switching up their defense, but our patient players were able to adjust and be ready for them,” said Otto-Fisher. “I thought Maddie Monahan did a great job at point guard for us and really took control of the game. It was an all-around great effort by the starters and the bench players. I felt the bench did a good job of getting some minutes and adding a few baskets of their own. We need more games like that — where the bench comes in and plays tough.”

The Panthers also controlled the ball well, Otto-Fisher noted, with just nine turnovers, a trend that continued from the past couple of games.

“That is huge in tough battles,” he said, “where we can protect the ball and not give them that many easy opportunities for easy buckets.”

