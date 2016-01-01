  • strict warning: Non-static method view::load() should not be called statically in /home/glencoenews/www/www/sites/all/modules/views/views.module on line 906.
Panthers holding out hope for share of WCC West crown

Submitted by admin on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:20pm

At the time, it was a play the GSL baseball team didn’t successfully complete against Litchfield. In retrospect, the play means the Panthers will play for a share of the Wright County Conference West title rather than trying to win the conference crown outright.
GSL will play Dassel-Cokato this afternoon, May 26, 3 p.m., at venerable Vollmer Field. If the Panthers topped the Chargers yesterday – details were unavailable when The Chronicle went to press – they’ll likely be playing for a share of the title with Litchfield, a team that swept GSL earlier this month.

(For the complete story, see the May 26 print edition of The Chronicle.)