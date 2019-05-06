Panthers one win from return to state tourney

With just one more victory, the Glencoe-Silver Lake baseball team will clinch its first trip to the state tournament since 2015.

The Panthers, seeded fourth in the Section 5AA bracket after a 14-5 regular season, have run roughshod over their opponents in recording four wins by a combined total run differential of 30-6.

After dispatching Watertown-Mayer 8-1 in the sectional opener on Thursday, May 23, GSL – this year’s tournament host – continued its winning ways with three more wins to propel the team into the championship round.

After an 11-1 slamming of fifth-seeded Southwest Christian on Tuesday, May 28, the Panthers took out top seed Litchfield 6-2 the next day before knocking out second-seeded Holy Family 5-2 Monday, June 3.

(For the complete story, see the June 5 print edition of The Chronicle.)