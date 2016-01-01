Panthers shine at WCC West conference CC meet

Heading into the Wright County Conference cross-country meet in Cokato last Tuesday, Oct. 15, GSL was expected to finish in the lower half of the standings.

The Panthers picked the day to turn in a solid performance, surprising the rest of the field and finishing third with three runners finishing in the top 20 and all five in the top 30.

“They did a fantastic job, way better than our expectations,” said GSL Coach Jeff Delwiche.

The solid performance from GSL’s runners in the 5,000-meter race pushed other teams’ runners further down the standings. The Panthers finished 13 points ahead of Dassel-Cokato, a team that also finished with three runners in the top 20.

Annandale won the meet with 51 points. Three of its runners finished in the top 11 and all five finished 15th or better. Rockford’s Nels Trandahl, a senior, won the meet with a time of 16:46.8.

